Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.24% of Valmont Industries worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $19,014,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of VMI traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $241.70. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,305. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.36 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.97 and a 200 day moving average of $239.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

