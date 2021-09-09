Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 805 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $454.19. The stock had a trading volume of 101,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.20 and a 200 day moving average of $421.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.