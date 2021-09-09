Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires 1,605 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,524. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

