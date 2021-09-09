TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,470 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $108,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,910 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,949. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

