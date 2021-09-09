Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $87.55

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.55, but opened at $89.99. Trupanion shares last traded at $87.58, with a volume of 403 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -130.59 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,450 shares of company stock worth $2,767,530. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Trupanion by 336.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trupanion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

