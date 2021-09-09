Credit Suisse Group Increases SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,600

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,611.29 ($21.05).

LON:SSE traded down GBX 15.31 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,619.19 ($21.15). 4,478,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,555. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,568.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,506.22. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,677.50 ($21.92).

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

