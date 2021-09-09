Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $93.83

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.83, but opened at $96.01. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $95.80, with a volume of 1,036 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $613.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46.
In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
