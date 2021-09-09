Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $93.83

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.83, but opened at $96.01. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $95.80, with a volume of 1,036 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $613.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 200.9% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 354,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 241,232 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

