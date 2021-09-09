Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $85.80

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.80, but opened at $80.15. Bilibili shares last traded at $81.33, with a volume of 91,626 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Bilibili by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 139.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

