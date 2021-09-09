Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 849.83 ($11.10).

LON LRE traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 648 ($8.47). The company had a trading volume of 86,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 640.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 646.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 785 ($10.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

