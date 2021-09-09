Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,130 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

LON VTY traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,185 ($15.48). The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,283. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,201.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 34.06.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 552 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, with a total value of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 577 shares of company stock valued at $725,070.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

