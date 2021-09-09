Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,847,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 10.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $94,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 2,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

