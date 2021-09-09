Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,565 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,818 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.27. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

