BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 5,855 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $12.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,910.20. 14,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,737.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2,442.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

