BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.36% of Sun Life Financial worth $108,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 149,617 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 111.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. 7,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,096. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

