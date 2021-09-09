Sanchez Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 4.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN remained flat at $$45.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,927. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.