Page Arthur B Grows Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Page Arthur B increased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 2.6% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,819. The stock has a market cap of $350.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.48. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.