Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $374,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $104.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

