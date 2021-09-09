Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $374,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $104.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.