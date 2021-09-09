Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys 144 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

AXP stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $161.22. The company had a trading volume of 48,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,892. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.51. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

