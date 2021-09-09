Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 87,407.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Walmart by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.45. 110,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290,354. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.10. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $411.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,715,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total value of $91,789,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,936,046.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,871,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,155,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

