Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 344 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,552,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.39.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

