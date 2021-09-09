Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Golar LNG posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

GLNG traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.58. 5,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,449. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after buying an additional 151,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,859,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Golar LNG by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 821,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.