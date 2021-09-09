Keep4r Price Up 2.2% This Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for approximately $6.51 or 0.00013856 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $562,697.56 and approximately $1,091.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00177609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

