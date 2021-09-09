Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $349.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of ASHTY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $140.90 and a one year high of $328.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

