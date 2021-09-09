PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $10.88 Average PT from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 28.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 114.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 30.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 447,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

