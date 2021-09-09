Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.95

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 20,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 797,091 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,523,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 189,707 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

