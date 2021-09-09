Ninepoint Partners LP Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after buying an additional 644,022 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,406,000 after buying an additional 389,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 262,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,254,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

