The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading Up 8.1%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 278,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,515,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

