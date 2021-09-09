Edgar Lomax Co. VA Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 565.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after buying an additional 2,637,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,704,000 after buying an additional 2,273,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,182,091. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

