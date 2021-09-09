Grand Central Investment Group Increases Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Grand Central Investment Group increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold accounts for 1.0% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,468 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,979,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,542 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,341,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 802,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 408.3% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 789,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,511. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 154.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

