Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of REET traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.27. 2,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,806. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44.

