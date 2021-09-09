Kidder Stephen W Acquires 1,397 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 367,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 102,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,403,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

