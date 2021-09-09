Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. raised their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $135.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.35. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.