Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $288.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RE traded up $2.83 on Monday, hitting $266.26. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,408. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

