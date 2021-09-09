Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $2,173,764.60 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,173,764.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $453,408.15.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 21.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 19.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 565.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,218,000 after acquiring an additional 275,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,786,000 after acquiring an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $3,584,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.