BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $24.50. BeyondSpring shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 7,240 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYSI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeyondSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $936.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

