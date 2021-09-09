Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 126.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

AMRN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

