Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 437 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 437 target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

