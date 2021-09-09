Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €317.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €299.00 ($351.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €278.17 ($327.25).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

