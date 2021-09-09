First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 97.45% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GRID traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.88. 195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $100.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

