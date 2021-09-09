Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $9.95 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 276,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,969,684. The company has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

