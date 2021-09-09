Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 56,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 151,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $632.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

