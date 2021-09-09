Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$299,598.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,210.61. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,041,711.45. Insiders sold 255,142 shares of company stock worth $7,878,086 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE:ITP opened at C$29.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

