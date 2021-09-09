FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $124.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.55. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.