Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Shares of ABC opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,164 shares of company stock worth $9,646,399 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.