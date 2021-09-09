Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

