Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 186.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,924. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $463.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.81. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

