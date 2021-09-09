CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $4.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CohBar by 120.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

CWBR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.26. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $81.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.75.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

