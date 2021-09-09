Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.38-7.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $380.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $414.46.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

