$1.70 EPS Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $141.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

