Zacks: Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.59. 8,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,998,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.